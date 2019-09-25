Clemson lands two more 4-star recruits in Class of 2021: Marcus Tate and Ryan Linthicum

Think Clemson’s recruiting dominance might fade in the coming years? Think again.

The Tigers, who still stand a chance at compiling one of the greatest classes of all-time in 2020, added two more four-star recruits to their Class of 2021 after yet another blowout win (what else). Both of the new pledges are offensive linemen, helping provide always essential depth at two key positions.

Marcus Tate is a four-star offensive tackle for University School (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), a 6-foot-4.5, 318-pound athletic superstar who was recruited by defensive coordinator Brent Venables directly and picked the Tigers ahead of Alabama, Auburn, Florida and more. He is considered a top-80 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

“Clemson was my favorite (visit),” Tate told Clemson247. “When I was there, they didn’t talk much about football. What they could do for me football-wise was already accounted for. They preached to me about the family atmosphere. And they have a program called the PAW Journey that I’m pretty interested in.”

Had an amazing vist to Clemson this Weekend !!! Can’t wait to be back!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/054qYFBQlp — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) September 22, 2019

He’ll be joined in South Carolina by Ryan Linthicum, a center for traditional Maryland power Damascus. Linthicum is currently considered the top overall center prospect in the country, and picked Clemson over a number of other Power 5 scholarship offers, particularly fellow finalists Ohio State, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

Together, the pair are big gets for the Tigers, who vault into the top-five classes of 2021 nationwide. The pair are immediately Clemson’s top-rated recruits in the junior class, but all five who have already committed are four-star recruits.

Knowing Dabo Swinney’s recent run of recruiting success, it won’t be long until they’re joined by some five-star future teammates.