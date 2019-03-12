USA Today Sports

Clemson lands 4-star N.C. OL Mitchell Mayes

Clemson’s football recruiting class of 2020 is picking up right where the 2019 class left off.

On Monday, the Tigers landed a commitment from four-star offensive guard Mitchell Mayes. A 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman for Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.), Mayes is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and No. 3 offensive guard recruit in the country.

Mayes picked the Tigers over more than 20 other scholarship offers, with Clemson and North Carolina considered to be his most likely two finalists.

Mayes is already the fourth offensive line pledge in Clemson’s Class of 2020. Interestingly, Mayes told 247Sports that the coaching staff’s initial plan is to start him at tackle and see how he takes to the position before potentially transitioning him to guard, if needed.

For now, he’s just excited to join Clemson’s recruiting class, the latest big addition to a roster that is already chock full of them.

