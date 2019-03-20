USA Today Sports

Clover and Hillgrove jump to top five in boys spring soccer Super 25

Two teams leapt into the top five in Week 1 boys spring soccer Super 25.

Clover (S.C.), which had been at No. 7, moved to the No. 4 spot after winning five games since the last rankings had been released.

Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) moved all the way up from No. 22 after going 6-0 since the previous rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Boys spring soccer Super 25

Additionally, a team that had not been ranked last time — Norman North (Okla.) — moved into the top 10. At 4-0, the team occupies the No. 8 spot.

Dalton (Ga.), Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) and Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), remain in the top three spots. None of them have been defeated thus far.

Meanwhile, Union dropped from No. 4 to No. 15.

