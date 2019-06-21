Coby White still playing for late father after being drafted by Bulls

Coby White realized a lifelong dream Thursday night when he was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft.

It was bittersweet moment since his father Donald “Doc” White wasn’t there to share it with.

In September of 2017, USA Today Sports told the story of how White was searching for new motivation after losing Doc to cancer.

Coby even started the hashtag #FMF (For My Father), which he ends every social media post with, before his senior season and went on to become North Carolina’s all-time leading scorer in high school basketball with 3,573 points.

White averaged 31.1 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists a game at Greenfield School (Wilson, North Carolina) as a senior and was named to the ALL-USA team as a result.

Doc, who played at North Carolina Central from 1970-73, often reminded Coby that he got his scoring ability honest.

Still, headed into his freshman season, White wasn’t a lock to be one-and-done.

He went on to average 16.1 points a game for North Carolina last season, the fifth-highest scoring average ever by a Carolina freshman.

That catapulted Coby into NBA Draft Lottery contention and, ultimately to No. 7 overall.

“I’m dedicating the rest of my career to my father,” Coby told USA Today Sports in 2017. “More than anything, my dad wanted me to succeed and take care of my family. He just wanted the best for me. I feel like I owe it to him to put everything I have toward that.”

