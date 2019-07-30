Coco Gauff knocked out of Citi Open singles in first match

After making a roaring introduction at Wimbledon and racing through the Citi Open qualifiers, Cori “Coco” Gauff had fans waiting to see what the star 15-year-old had in store next.

She was unable to replicate her Wimbledon efforts, though, falling in the first round of the Citi Open to Zarina Diyas on Tuesday.

Diyas took a 4-3 lead in the first game and maintained control, winning 6-4, according to Tennis.com.

In set two, Gauff was a point away from tying it at 3-3 with a 40-15 lead. However, she dropped the next four points and then double-faulted, according to the Washington Times. Instead of pulling even, she fell back 4-2.

Gauff had five aces, but also five double-faults, according to the outlet.

Diyas, the 25-year-old Kazakh ranked No. 84 in the world, won the next two sets to take home the first-round victory.

She will face Lesia Tsurenko on Thursday.

Gauff wasn’t the only highly-hyped athlete to fall on the first day. Top-seeded Sloane Stephens fell (6-2, 7-5) to Rebecca Peterson.

Gauff’s Citi Open experience isn’t over yet, though.

She and Caty McNally won their doubles round (6-3, 6-2) on Monday, setting them up for a Wednesday match against Hsieh Yu-chieh and You Xiaodi.

That match is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.