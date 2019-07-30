USA Today Sports

Coco Gauff knocked out of Citi Open singles in first match

Coco Gauff knocked out of Citi Open singles in first match

Coco Gauff knocked out of Citi Open singles in first match

July 30, 2019

After making a roaring introduction at Wimbledon and racing through the Citi Open qualifiers, Cori “Coco” Gauff had fans waiting to see what the star 15-year-old had in store next.

She was unable to replicate her Wimbledon efforts, though, falling in the first round of the Citi Open to Zarina Diyas on Tuesday.

Diyas took a 4-3 lead in the first game and maintained control, winning 6-4, according to Tennis.com.

In set two, Gauff was a point away from tying it at 3-3 with a 40-15 lead. However, she dropped the next four points and then double-faulted, according to the Washington Times. Instead of pulling even, she fell back 4-2.

Gauff had five aces, but also five double-faults, according to the outlet.

Diyas, the 25-year-old Kazakh ranked No. 84 in the world, won the next two sets to take home the first-round victory.

She will face Lesia Tsurenko on Thursday.

Gauff wasn’t the only highly-hyped athlete to fall on the first day. Top-seeded Sloane Stephens fell (6-2, 7-5) to Rebecca Peterson.

Gauff’s Citi Open experience isn’t over yet, though.

She and Caty McNally won their doubles round (6-3, 6-2) on Monday, setting them up for a Wednesday match against Hsieh Yu-chieh and You Xiaodi.

That match is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Coco Gauff knocked out of Citi Open singles in first match
