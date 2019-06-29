Four-star linebacker Cody Simon commits to Ohio State

One of the top players in New Jersey has committed to Ohio State.

Cody Simon, a four-star 2020 outside linebacker ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 10 OLB in the country announced over Twitter on Saturday that he will join the Buckeyes.

He chose Ohio State over Nebraska and Notre Dame, the latter of which is where his brother, Shayne Simon, plays, according to Omaha.com.

While those schools were Simon’s top three, he was offered by 17 programs. He had also visited Penn State multiple times, according to Omaha.

Simon is tied at No. 144 in the country on the Top 250 Football Composite.

After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to attend THE Ohio State University‼️I am grateful to now be able to focus on my team and our success for the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/e2CTj4U0VW — Cody Simon (@Cody_Simon30) June 29, 2019

Simon, who attended St. Peter’s Prep (New Jersey City, N.J.), had 89 tackles — 13.5 tackles for loss — and 4.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps.

He also had an interception, which he returned 89 yards for a touchdown, four passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Ohio State currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in 2020, according to 247Sports. Simon is one of seven four-star athletes on the team.

Simon is the third player to commit to the Buckeyes this month, joining three-star Pickerington Central (Ohio) defensive end Ty Hamilton and four-star La Habra (California) cornerback Clark Phillips III.