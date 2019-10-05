Colorado high school baseball star Colby Shade commits to Oregon

Fort Collins (Colorado) High School baseball player Colby Shade has committed to play college baseball on the West Coast.

The senior verbally committed to the University of Oregon baseball team on Wednesday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

Shade originally committed to Virginia as a sophomore in 2018 before de-committing this past July.

The fleet-footed Shade has been a key player for the Lambkins since he was a freshman.

Shade hit .533 in 2019 as a junior, good for third in Class 5A. His 27 steals were second in 5A as Fort Collins went 16-8. He also added five triples and two home runs. The centerfielder has a high school career average of .422 and 61 steals in 64 games played in three seasons.

Prep Baseball Report Colorado ranks Shade as the No. 3 high school prospect in Colorado in the 2020 class.

Oregon went 27-29 in the 2019 season.

