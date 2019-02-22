Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards highlight star-studded Allen Iverson Roundball Classic rosters

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony, the No. 1 overall player in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, and 23 of the top high school players in the country will lace ‘em up for the third annual Allen Iverson Roundball Classic on April 26.

Twelve of the players are ranked in the Chosen 25.

“Last year was so incredible and this year is going to be bigger and better in every way,” Iverson said in a press release. “It’s an honor for me. As excited as they are to be in this game, I’m more excited to have them.”

The location and venue for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The AIRC will commence on April 24 and will include a dunk contest, a 3-point shootout, a one-on-one contest and more.

Check out the full rosters below.

Team Honor

Kahlil Whitney

Anthony Edwards

Keion Brooks

Jalen Lecque

CJ Walker

Rocket Watts

Patrick Williams

EJ Liddell

Terry Armstrong

Aidan Igiehon

Zeke Nnaji

DJ Carton

Team Loyalty

Cole Anthony

Nico Mannion

Jahmius Ramsey

Jaden McDaniels

Bryan Antoine

Isaiah Mobley

Onyeka Okongwu

Precious Achiuwa

Wendell Moore

Tre Mann

Samuell Williamson

Cassius Stanley

