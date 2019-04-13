USA Today Sports

Anthony scores 25, Wiseman gets double-double in USA win at Nike Hoop Summit

Cole Anthony scored 25 points and James Wiseman posted a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double in the Nike Hoop Summit game Friday night at Portland’s Moda Center.

The two led the USA team over the World team in a 94-84 victory.

Wiseman, the 7-foot Memphis signee, shot an efficient 6-for-8 from the field and blocked seven shots.

Other Memphis targets Precious Achiuwa and Matthew Hurt also played in the game. Achiuwa scored 15 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Hurt scored 7 points.

Nico Mannion, who represented Italy for the World Team, led all scorers with 30 points.

Next week, several of the stars in the Nike World Summit will head to Las Vegas to play in the Jordan Brand Classic.

This game will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

