College football signee Leroy Hawkins murdered in downtown Dallas shooting

A college football signee and recent graduate from Desoto (Texas) High School was shot and killed in downtown Dallas.

As reported by Dallas Fox affiliate KDFW, recent Desoto graduate Leroy Hawkins was shot dead in downtown Dallas after midnight Tuesday.

The teen’s death comes less than a week after he received his diploma at Desoto graduation. The senior had signed a letter of intent to play football for Jackson State University, with the university offering its condolences to his family and former classmates.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins,” Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson told Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT. “Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting and later admitted his responsibility while in custody. Kenaijae Anderson, an 18-year-old, allegedly opened fire after a dispute between the pair. It’s unknown what sparked the disagreement that led to the shooting.

Disturbingly, Hawkins’ death marks the third murder in Dallas in the month of June and the 90th in the city this year. The influx of deadly violence has been so significant that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already offered support in the form of additional state resources for the family.