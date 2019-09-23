Colleges hesitant to offer 2023 phenom Elijah Fisher because of NBA hype

Twenty-seven Canadian players have been taken in the NBA draft over the last 35 years, including two No. 1 overall picks; so when a 14-year-old freshman from Canada is wearing the proverbial “next big thing” label, one would assume scholarships offers would be coming in abundance.

That hasn’t been the case for Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) combo guard Elijah Fisher.

“I know I’m young,” Fisher said. “But I want offers for sure.”

Be that as is may, the reality is that come 2023, Fisher will likely be eligible to enter the NBA Draft out of high school. Most experts agree that the one-and-done rule will be over by 2022.

At 6-foot-5 with his versatile skill set and “next up” hype on an upward trajectory, it’s understandable that college coaches would be a bit apprehensive to apply the full-court recruiting press on Fisher.

“Coaches have told me that they don’t see the point in offering Elijah because with his skill and athleticism and the level he’s at right now; in four years they’re convinced he’ll go pro,” Crestwood Prep coach Ro Russell said. “They know how good he is, and they feel like they don’t want to waste their time. But the reality is that he’s going to college. He wants that year to play in America and prove himself and have that experience. Even if he has the option to go pro he wants to go to college.”

Fisher said that he’s already talked at-length with his parents about all the possibilities and “everyone agrees” that “getting an education is the best way to go.”

“I don’t even think about the NBA or anything like that because I just worry about getting better,” Fisher said. “But if that’s an option, God forbid I have a big injury I need a backup plan. Even when I’m a senior there will still be the chance that I could get hurt so I am not changing my mind on that.”

Last season at Crestwood Prep, Fisher averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals as a sixth man.

This past summer with Grassroots Elite (Canada), Fisher posted 35 points and 14 rebounds a game.

That production has enticed some schools to roll the dice on Fisher suiting up in college; Ole Miss, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Memphis and Wake Forest have all offered.

“I definitely want more offers,” Fisher said. “Education is really important in my family. I want to get my degree. I want to hear from any school that is ready to offer me. I don’t want schools to think that there’s no need to offer me because of the NBA or anything. I’m going to college, and I can’t come if I don’t get an offer.”

