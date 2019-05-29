Colleyville Heritage baseball star Bobby Witt Jr. wins Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the Year

Bobby Witt Jr.’s life is about to change. He just received the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year Award, and next week he’s expected to be among the top picks in the MLB Draft.

Witt Jr. doesn’t know where he’ll be selected during next week’s MLB Entry Draft, but he now knows he’ll bring quite the set of prep accomplishments with him.

On Wednesday, Witt Jr. was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year at a ceremony at his Colleyville Heritage (Texas) High School. Witt was surprised at his school by Rangers legend Michael Young, who was on hand to congratulate the star.

Witt Jr. is widely projected as a top-5 pick in the Class of 2021. Whether he signs with an MLB franchise or heads to Oklahoma, the one-man power show, Witt Jr. now can say he accomplished something few in history have.