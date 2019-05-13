USA Today Sports

Colleyville Heritage moves into top five and Lutheran-Orange falls in latest Super 25

It’s another week where IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) claims the No. 1 position in the Super 25 Rankings and Argyle comes in second, but other than that, the top five in the poll looks completely different than it did the week before.

FULL RANKINGSSuper 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 9

Colleyville Heritage (Texas), a team that was ranked sixth in the country last week, has won two games in a row, which was enough to move them up to No. 3 in the rankings.

DeSoto Central (Southaven, Miss.) was in the top five of the rankings last week, but the team finds itself in a worse position than the week before — going 1-1 since the last rankings and moving down a spot to No. 4.

Cypress (Calif.) had to move up big to claim the final spot in the top five of the rankings. It won two games in a row to move up, from No. 11 in the rankings last week.

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran had a bit of a fall from grace in the rankings this week. The team was fourth in the rankings last week but has dropped to No. 13 this time around, after a 1-1 stretch since the last poll.

Blanchard (Okla.), Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) and Mason (Ohio) are all new to the rankings this week, coming in at Nos. 22, 23 and 24, respectively.  Stillwater clings on to the final spot in the rankings this week — 25 — after suffering its first defeat of the year. The loss ended a win streak of 35 games.

