Colleyville (Texas) Heritage moves to No. 4, Stillwater (Minnesota) stays hot in penultimate Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Many of the top teams in the rankings are now done for the year, which led to a lack of variation at the top of the Week 13 Super 25.

There are some changes to be made in the penultimate Super 25 Rankings, though.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 13

Colleyville (Texas) Heritage leapfrogged DeSoto Central (Southaven, Mississippi) to move from No. 5 in the rankings to No. 4 this time around. DeSoto Central moves back a spot to No. 5.

Colleyville (Texas) Heritage, one of the few teams that was still playing in the past week, won two games to move to 41-3 on the year. One of those games was the Class 5A Texas State Championship. Colleyville Heritage dispatched Georgetown, a team that is ranked No. 19 in the Super 25, by a score of 14-2, ending the game on a six-inning run-rule, SportsDayHS reported.

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) fell dramatically in the rankings, due to a 6-2 loss and playoff elimination courtesy of Southlake (Texas) Carrol on Friday.

Due in part to the shifting from Texas teams, Blanchard (Oklahoma) has found itself higher up in the rankings this week, despite not having played a game since May 15, when the team capped off a perfect 39-0 season with a state championship.

Stillwater (Minnesota) is still playing. On June 4, the Ponies delivered a win in walk-off fashion, 3-2, over Woodbury (Minnesota) to go to the state tournament. The team will play Eden Prairie (Minnesota) on June 14.

Saint Laurence (Burbank, Illinois) has dropped out of the Super 25 Rankings due to its state championship loss in Class 3A. The team finished the year 35-6, the second-best record in the program’s history.