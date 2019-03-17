Collin Demas' first hit since being cancer-free helps Horizon win baseball game

It was a win for the team. And a huge victory for Collin Demas.

After missing all of his junior season while battling leukemia, and after recently being told by doctors that he was cancer free, the Scottsdale Horizon senior first baseman connected on the first pitch he saw in his first start of the season Friday afternoon for his first hit since his world was turned upside down in January 2018.

He laced it for a double that brought in a run during the Boras Classic at Tempe Corona del Sol High School. His best friend, shortstop Kody Huff, added a solo home run and picked up the save.

Those would be big runs, as Horizon went on to beat Glendale Mountain Ridge 3-2.

Collin’s comeback moment was captured on film by his sister, Addie Demas.

“It felt great,” Collin said. “I was guessing first-pitch fastball.”

Last season was about Demas’ battle, as Horizon players wore shirts that said, “#9strong: and “CollinStrong” and “We Are In This Together!”

