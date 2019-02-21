Arizona HS baseball player Collin Demas beat cancer. Now he's set to take the mound

In September, Scottsdale Horizon senior Collin Demas was told by his doctor he was cancer free.

“It was the best news I ever received in my life,” he said. “I actually got to return to school a couple of weeks later. I started being able to come back to baseball. I got my port out in December, and I could work out with the team.”

A week ago, Demas received the next-best news in his life.

New Horizon baseball coach Jeff Urlaub informed the pitcher that he made the team. Not only that, he was named a team captain.

“The only two things I wanted my senior year were to play golf and to be able to come back to baseball,” said Demas, who missed all of his junior season while battling leukemia. “So to hear that I was made captain meant a lot.”

Demas has a new lease on life and it’s a new era for Horizon baseball. The 2019 baseball season begins Saturday for the Huskies at 1 p.m. against Paradise Valley.

After a difficult 2018 season, in which Eric Kibler, the only head coach the school has had since it started playing baseball in 1980, lost his fight with school administrators and the Paradise Valley school district to get one more season to lead the Huskies.

Urlaub, who played for Kibler and was an Horizon assistant, was promoted to head coach, replacing a man who had won 808 games, more than any baseball coach in Arizona high school history.

“You try to pick up where Coach Kibler left off,” said Urlaub, who was a pitcher in the Oakland Athletics’ organization. “He set the program and precedent of how things are run around here with the tradition and everything.”