Colo. AD, two wrestling coaches placed on leave over off campus gun incident

A Colorado athletic director, head wrestling coach and one of his assistants have all been placed on administrative leave in connection with their handling of an incident that focused on gun possession off campus.

As reported by the Denver Post, Smoky Hill High School (Aurora, Colo.) athletic director John Thompson, head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd and assistant coach and math teacher Jakob Fisher are all on leave amidst an ongoing investigation into an off campus incident that involved a student’s possession of a firearm. It was not announced whether that student was a member of the school’s wrestling team or not.

Smoky Hill assistant principal Noah Harris has also been placed on leave in connection with the incident.

According to a spokeswoman for the Cherry Creek School District, the incident in question took place Nov. 29 and no one was hurt. Yet it remains unknown whether the student in question has been held by authorities. The identity of the student has not been identified.

Smoky Hill principal Charlie Puga sent an email to parents Monday stressing that the school was cooperating with all law enforcement officials and will await any conclusions made during those investigations before moving forward with any decisions about the four men now on leave.