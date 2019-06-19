Colorado 7-year-old baseball game devolves into brawl over calls made by 13-year-old umpire

A youth baseball game involving 7 year olds ended in an enormous brawl between parents of the two teams after one of the teams found exception with the balls and strikes called by the umpire. That umpire in question happened to be just 13 years old himself.

As reported by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA, among other local outlets, a 7-year-old game between two Colorado teams ended with a brawl featuring punches by sets of parents who disagreed over calls made by the home plate umpire. The game, which was played at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood, featured one team from Denver and another from Bear Creek, with the fight between the two teams lasting so long that it was still ongoing when police were first called in to break it up.

“These parents and coaches decided to take it out on each other,” Lakewood Police Department public information officer John Romero, told KUSA. “It’s horrible.

“It’s very sad, at the very beginning of the video, you can see kids running off the field as the adults start fighting and punching each other.”

You can see the fight unfold in the video directly above.

As Romero noted, these parents clearly set a poor example for their children. One of the unidentified parents (at least publicly) reportedly suffered “serious” injuries, while four parents were cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public. The Lakewood Police Department has already said further citations could be coming.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

For now, the department is still trying to identify some of the assailants — they’re particularly focused on a man wearing a white t-shirt and teal shorts in the video — all while struggling to make sense of how such a violent episode could emerge from a game between second graders officiated by a seventh or eighth grader.