Colorado HS rugby player reportedly killed by classmates in attempted vape juice robbery

Four teens have been accused of killing an 18-year-old Colorado high school student.

The incident occurred when the group attempted to rob the victim of $25 worth of vape juice, according to Buzzfeed.

Lloyd Chavez, an 18-year-old rugby player who attended Cherokee Trail High School (Aurora, Colo.) died in the hospital shortly after being shot outside his home on May 8, according to 9News.

The four teens — Kenneth Gallegos, 17, Damarea Mitchell, 16, Juliana Serrano, 17, and Dominic Stager, 17 — had planned to rob Chavez of the vape juice. Chavez frequently sold vaping products over his Snapchat account, according to Buzzfeed.

Serrano had set up a purchase over Snapchat with Chavez, according to Snapchat. She and the three others were in a car together when Chavez approached without the vape juice, 9News reported.

Serrano said she gave Chavez the money and he began to walk away, Mitchell got out of the car and “got the money back,” according to 9News.

Mitchell and Chavez got into a fight when the gun went off, according to The Denver Channel. Police documents do not make clear who is accused of shooting Chavez.

The victim told a nurse and a sheriff’s deputy he had been shot by “Kenny,” Buzzfeed reported, but Serrano told police he didn’t have a gun (Serrano and Gallegos were dating, according to The Denver Channel. Serrano also said she never saw Mitchell shoot the weapon.

Chavez ran inside. The teens, who retrieved the $25, fled in the car.

Chavez died in surgery, according to The Denver Channel.

The four suspects have been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, according to 9News.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Chavez’ name and a celebration of life will take place on Saturday evening.