Colquitt County (Ga.) stuns No. 16 Grayson (Ga.)

Last week we said that biggest takeaway from Grayson’s (Loganville, Georgia) win over Westlake (Atlanta) was that the Rams couldn’t keep playing from behind.

In that game they needed 21 unanswered points to pull out the win; the week before they came up with 14 unanswered to upset then No. 5 Marietta (Georgia).

But on Friday, Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia) wasn’t relenting any leads; the Packers went up 17-0 and never looked back in the 31-7 win.

The Packers were clicking in every way from the opening kick, scoring on two touchdown passes from Jaycee Harden to take the early 14-0 lead. Colquitt County safety Nyquan Washington snagged a Grayson pass to setup the second score.

Packers running back Daijun Edwards got things going in the second half, first with a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter then following up by taking Harden’s short dump-off 48 yards down the field for another touchdown to extend the lead.

Edwards became the Packers’ all-time touchdowns leader and all-time leading rusher in Friday’s win.

Next week the Packers will face a struggling Alcovy (Covington, Georgia) squad while the Rams regroup in the bye week.

