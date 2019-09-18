Commitment of 4-star Justice Ajogbor latest proof that Harvard basketball is taking the leap

Before 2013, the Harvard Crimson had never landed a four-star basketball recruit. Since then, the Crimson have added five four-star commits, and they now appear to have another on the way.

As reported by 247Sports, Justice Ajogbor committed to Harvard and coach Tommy Amaker ahead of scholarship offers from Northwestern, Stanford, Wake Forest and Davidson, among other programs. Per 247Sports, the decision was a straightforward one, built around his feel for the campus and his relationship with his future coach.

“I’m deciding to play for the next four years at Harvard,” Ajogbor told 247Sports. “Really for me the opportunity to play for coach [Tommy] Amaker, he’s an awesome guy. The opportunity to go to a school like Harvard, is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

“I hope to develop my game with him. The Harvard staff is the kind of people I want to do that with. I’ve gotten to know coach Amaker over the past three years. Every time you talk to him, you come out of the conversation knowing you talking to a good person. He’s a really good coach and has a game plan.”

Now Ajogbor, a star at Christ School in Arden, N.C., will be a major part of that game plan moving forward. At 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Ajogbor is perfectly suited to make an impact on the low blocks as soon as he’s situated in Cambridge. He’s ready for that, and ready to be the latest 4-star recruit to suit up for the Crimson.

Assuming everyone stays on, he would be part of a group of three 4-stars to play at Harvard on the same squad, with fellow Class of 2020 commit Josh Hemmings also a possibility as the late recipient of a 4-star bump. That’s a remarkable group for a program that once would have seemed reliant on a miracle to land any single four-star, let alone three simultaneously.