Conn. assistant football coach resigns after racist, sexist Facebook post

An assistant football coach in Connecticut has resigned after a personal Facebook post that included racist and sexist slurs aimed at two celebrities of minority descent.

As reported by New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH, Shelton assistant football coach Mark Kovacs was suspended during an investigation into an inflammatory Facebook post he authored that included racist and sexist slurs aimed at a pair of minority celebrities; it has not been revealed who those two celebrities are.

Shortly after Kovacs was informed he was being suspended, the coach resigned himself, bringing his time in the school district to an end.

While no outlet has identified precisely what Kovacs wrote, the message — which has since been deleted — was offensive enough to inspire a sense of disgust in two different Shelton residents who were reached by WTNH.

“Oh, that’s bad,” said Walter Martinez, a Shelton resident. “No woman should be even called that. Period.” “It makes you wonder what he could be telling his players and everything like that,” another Shelton resident said.

Kovacs has yet to issue any public statement about his departure. Meanwhile, the local branch of the NAACP said it as pursuing an independent investigation that could lead to hate crime charges against the now-former assistant coach. No timeline had been put on that subsequent investigation.