Conn. high school cross country coach charged with theft from own locker room

Tolland High School (Photo: Google Earth) Photo: Google Earth

By March 27, 2019

The girls cross country coach at a Connecticut high school has been charged with 12 counts of theft from his own team’s locker room, according to reporting from Patch.com.

Tolland High School girls cross country coach Obinna Nwafor was charged with 12 counts of sixth-degree larceny, with all victims listed as high school athletes who had money stolen in the football locker room.

Per Patch, Nwafor stole some $1,500 between September and January. The coach has been on administrative leave since he was charged in February.

Incredibly, the Tolland thefts are reportedly not Nwafor’s first foray into on-campus theft. Patch reported that he had also previously been charged with multiple thefts from a UConn gym locker room.

Nwafor’s first day in court will come on April 15.

