Conn. HS indoor track coach arrested on old warrant for UConn locker room theft

A Connecticut high school indoor track and field coach has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft from a locker room at UConn.

As reported by Tolland Patch, Tolland (Conn.) High School indoor track coach Obinna Nwafor was arrested and charged with eight counts of sixth-degree larceny, all related to a 2015 incident where the now-coach is accused of rifling through gym bags and wallets at UConn’s Greer Field House.

According to Patch, Nwafor initially made a pair of court appearances at UConn after being charged with the larceny counts by UConn police. However, he then apparently went AWOL and failed to show up at subsequent court hearings. That left the charges against Nwafor as part of an open warrant, and the coach was served when police arrived at Tolland High School to investigate a suspicious incident.

Patch reported that Nwafor has been placed on administrative leave while the charges against him play out. As is traditional in such cases, it is likely the Tolland School District would dismiss the coach if he is found guilty of the charges against him, but would otherwise allow him to return.

There has not been a timetable set for when Nwafor will be back in court.