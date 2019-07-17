Conn. school sued over basketball coach who lacked permit

A Connecticut school district faces a lawsuit claiming one of its head coaches did not have a valid coaching permit, with that failed leadership setting the stage for injuries.

As reported by the Westport News, a lawsuit was filed against the Weston Board of Education in connection with a physical assault that occurred during a freshman basketball practice.

Here’s apparently what went down in front of a single coach, who was there without a valid Connecticut permit:

The lawsuit alleges on Dec. 10, 2018, at a practice for the freshmen boys basketball team, a teammate punched the plaintiff, a ninth-grader, in the mouth and caused physical and emotional harm. The man employed to coach the team, who was not named in the case, was the only coach present at the practice. … Weston’s BOE (Board of Education) policy states athletic coaches must hold a permit; however, the suit claims the athletic director knew the coach did not have such a permit, yet allowed him to supervise the team.

If true, that seems like pretty damning evidence against the Weston BOE. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Weston Superintendent of Schools William McKersie was not available for comment when one was requested by the Westport News. In the meantime, the former Weston student athlete is allegedly suing for $15,000, with the BOE — and not the uncertified ex-coach — the lone defendant.