Connecticut high school's playoff hopes tomahawked by forfeit over internal unsportsmanlike conduct investigation

Torrington (Conn.) High School entered Friday night’s scheduled game at St. Paul (Conn.) High School with one eye on the Class M playoffs. The Red Raiders needed a win to stay alive. They didn’t get one … in fact, they didn’t even get a game, thanks to something that emerged within the program.

As reported by NBC Connecticut WTIV, among other sources, Torrington forfeited its scheduled matchup with St. Paul amidst an investigation into an “unsportsmanlike” incident that unfolded within the program.

Torrington entered Friday 5-3, with a victory and 6-3 record giving them a real possibility of a spot in the Class M playoffs. Instead, their 5-4 mark entering a season finale against Watertown on Thanksgiving takes such a berth off the table, per GametimeCT.

That’s not too disappointing for Torrington officials, apparently, with a statement making clear that they were most happy that the team’s coach, Gaitan Rodriguez, has set high standards for the program.

“The THS Interscholastic Athletic Program provides a variety of experiences to aid in the development of skills and attitudes that will prepare the student athlete for adult life,” Torrington athletic director Mike McKenna wrote in a release to the public. “THS takes great pride in the success of our athletic teams on the field but does not condone winning at any cost.

“We are extremely proud of the high expectations Coach (Gaitan) Rodriguez has set for our players. We are hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.”