Controlling the Quadrant: Different Player/Different Body

It wouldn’t make sense to teach a youth athlete the basics of hitting by handing them a replica of Babe Ruth’s bat and saying, “Now, swing!” Just as it would be a bit of a head scratcher to have their first bullpen session from a regulation mound, while you shout from 60’6″ away… “Now, throw!”

Nope, that would be crazy! For youth athletes, it’s most beneficial to provide development tools that fit not only their age group but also their unique frame—”one size fits all” doesn’t apply here.

In this exclusive YSPN360 video, Coach Sandy Alomar Jr. applies that to youth catchers, breaking down the receiving and framing techniques for their smaller builds.

