Michigan basketball championship ends in travel violation, intentional foul. Were the calls right?

Boys Basketball

By March 16, 2019

Pewamo-Westphalia (Mich.) pulled off a stunning comeback in the final minutes to defeat Iron Mountain (Mich.), 53-52, for its first ever Division 3 boys basketball state title in East Lansing on Saturday.

The final seconds in the game of two unbeatens was full of drama, including a travel call against Iron Mountain, which was up a point at the time, and then an intentional foul call, which gave Pewamo-Westphalia two free throws and the ball with 0.7 seconds remaining. Collin Trierweiler made both free throws for the win.

Iron Mountain was going in for a layup, but this was called a travel with 5.3 seconds left.

So, what do you think? Travel or no?

And here’s the intentional foul sequence.

Was this the right call?

