Controversy over forfeited N.C. game focuses on details of on-court fight

A canceled high school basketball game in North Carolina has courted controversy based on the description of the atmosphere at the game.

The game in question was Wheatmore (N.C.) at Parkland (N.C.) on Saturday. The game was called with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter with Parkland leading 17-5. That much is agreed upon. Everything else is much more controversial.

Before we go farther, judge what really happened for yourself. Wheatmore is playing in red, while Parkland is wearing white:

And just in case me being at the game and testifying what actually happened wasn’t enough, here you go. Austin is #50 and is the student that wrongly claims to have been chocked and punched in the face pic.twitter.com/fqbHmg2E4X — Daisy 🇲🇽 (@_legitpanda_) February 10, 2019

After forfeiting the game, Wheatmore’s acting coach, Brandon Thalasinos, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Parkland was an “unsafe environment” and that his junior Austin Biggs was attacked.

Those claims were taken very seriously, but were met with extreme disagreement by Parkland officials, who claim that they represent a disturbing example of racial prejudice against Parkland, which is a majority African-American team. Now a spokesperson with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is telling all who will listen that they stand behind how Parkland officials behaved.