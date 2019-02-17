Tennessee HS football player, girlfriend in band killed in car crash

Two juniors at Cookeville High School (Tenn.) were killed in a car crash Friday, according to WKRN.

Layton Proffitt, 16, and Leigh Anne Elridge, 17, were killed when the car went off the road on the right side, rolled over and struck a tree, according to the outlet.

The cab of the car, a 2002 Dodge DSX, caved in, according to WSMV.

Both teens died on impact. They were wearing seatbelts, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the car to drive off the road.

Proffitt was a football player at Cookeville, according to a GoFundMe page posted to raise money for funeral expenses. Elridge, his girlfriend, was in the band and orchestra.

As of Sunday afternoon, the page had raised more than $2,900, exceeding its $1,000 goal.

The school hosted a vigil and balloon release on Saturday night to remember the students and counseling services will be available Tuesday, according to WKRN.

People posted memories of Proffitt and Elridge on Twitter, the GoFundMe page and a funeral home site.

An account with the name Natalie Zimmerman posted to the funeral site:

“I remember the first time I met Layton. He was new to Algood Midddle School. Everyone was drawn to him. He became very popular very fast. He had a heart of gold. He was one of the funniest kids I knew.”

A GoFundMe account with the name Scott Smith posted to the fundraising site: “Loved Proffitt. Will never forget what a great friend & teammates he was!”

A Twitter account with the name Chloe tweeted about Eldridge, urging people to “remember both angels.”