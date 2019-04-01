Cory Booker's high school football teammate running for mayor of their hometown

As Cory Booker continues to build momentum for his nascent presidential campaign, one of his high school football teammates is attempting to follow in his political slipstream in their hometown.

In 1985, Booker was a member of the Northern Valley Regional High School (Old Tappan, N.J.) which won a state title in 1985, and was also named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA Team. One of his Northern Valley teammates was Vincent “Vinny” Forma, who was later inducted into the Northern Valley Regional High School Hall of Fame alongside Booker in 2012.

As reported by the New Jersey Globe, now Forma is running, expectedly unopposed, for the democratic nomination for the mayorship of Harrington Park, N.J., where both Booker and Forma grew up. Forma will attempt to unseat he 78-year-old independent Paul Hoelcher, who has been the town’s mayor since 1992, often earning reelection unopposed.

Forma, who considers himself one of Booker’s very vocal supporters, knows he has his work cut out if he’s to overturn 27 years of governing under a single leader and take hold of a town that hasn’t had a democratic mayor in more than two-and-a-half decades.

No sweat. After all, Booker and Forma once learned together that hard work and planning lays the path toward success. Now they’re both doing that in the political arena.

“I want to do something good for the future of Harrington Park,” Forma told the Globe.