Could 2021 star SG Terrence Clarke reclassify to 2020?

Terrence Clarke, one of the top players in the 2021 class, may be exploring the option of moving up a year and entering college in 2020.

In June, he told the Lexington Herald-Leader he’s going to “probably explore” the idea of reclassifying, and that he’ll start thinking about it “soon.”

Well, it seems like that time is now. Peach Jam is over. The school year is drawing near. Clarke spoke to Adam Zagoria about what’s happening in his recruitment.

Clarke said he’s been considering it and talking the idea over with family.

“Right now, it is a possibility that I could reclass,” he told Zagoria.

Apparently, college coaches have also broached the subject with him. Some have given him positive feedback to the idea, he said.

“Some of the coaches that I’m talking to now think that I can come in in 2020,” Clarke told Zagoria. I won’t say who yet, but a lot of schools say that I can come in for the 2020 class. They’ve definitely been talking about it.”

Zagoria listed Kentucky, Duke, Memphis, UConn, Indiana and Louisville as some of the programs watching Clarke.

In May, Duke and North Carolina were the only two Blue Blood programs that hadn’t offered Clarke, the 2021 star told USA TODAY High School Sports.

It’s unclear if North Carolina has offered Clarke since, but Zagoria reported Duke hasn’t offered Clarke.

Clarke, listed at 6-foot-7, 185 pounds, can play multiple positions, though he said he wants to prove guard is his natural position.

“I see a lot of different sites have me listed as a wing, but I can do a lot of different things on the court so I’m just looking to show how hard I’ve been working,” Clarke said in May.

He currently has 26 offers, according to 247Sports.