HS track coach accepts settlement after alleging racist treatment from school

By February 27, 2019

Greencastle’s school board has accepted the resignation of Craig Jordan, a track coach and physical education teacher.

The undisclosed settlement ends a dispute that caused Emma Wilson, the state’s top female high school distance runner, to quit the team because of, she said, the school’s treatment of the coach.

Jordan’s Indianapolis attorney, Jon Little, declined to comment other than to say, “We’re happy with the settlement.

Little had previously accused Greencastle of putting Jordan on administrative leave for racially motivated reasons. Jordan was the only black teacher in the school district.

Wilson, a five-time state champion and University of Illinois signee, announced she would not represent Greencastle High School in her senior track season. She called action taken against the coach “shameful.”

She has continued to be coached by Jordan, racing in open meets. In a recent indoor meet at Geneva, Ohio, she ran 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 58.28 seconds and 3,200 meters in 10:27.53 – both the fastest times by an Indiana girl this year.

Jordan, 28, a former Pike High School and Butler University runner, was in his third year at Greencastle. He is a three-time Western Indiana Conference coach of the year.

A letter from superintendent Jeff Hubble, obtained by IndyStar, had cited Jordan for “an irretrievable breakdown in your professional relationships that cannot be resolved.”

