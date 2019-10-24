Culver Academies had lack of institutional control over its boys basketball program, per IHSAA

Culver Academies has exhibited a lack of institutional control over its boys basketball program, according to Indiana High School Athletics Association commissioner Bobby Cox.

The IHSAA recently placed Culver on probation after the school violated rules pertaining to a workout conducted outside the period of contact. It is Culver’s third violation in 18 months.

“We expect our members to have institutional control over all their programs and it was becoming evident that Culver Academies had little institutional control over their boys basketball program,” Cox said.

The first of three violations came when some of the boys exceeded the maximum number of quarters allowed per season. (Rule 52-3 in the IHSAA handbook.)

The second, which Cox called a “serious offense,” occurred when the school exercised undue influence to persuade a student to attend Culver Academies. After this violation, the school was placed on probation.

The school was again placed on probation following the third violation, regarding the workout. Coach Mark Galloway is now suspended for four games of the 2019-20 season as a result, while Culver must provide a written plan by Nov. 30 about how the school will educate athletic department staff on IHSAA rules.

If Culver fails to meet these provisions, it will be disqualified from the 2019-20 state tournament. Over the past two years, Culver is a 47-10 with two trips to the Class 3A state finals.

Read the Indy Star for more.