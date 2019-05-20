Cypress (Calif.) jumps to No. 3, four new teams enter Super 25 Baseball Rankings

There are plenty of familiar faces in the top 10 of the baseball Super 25 this week, but there are also two new teams that entered the fold.

Georgetown (Texas), at 36-2-1, has moved from No. 12 last week to No. 9 this time around.

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) has also moved into the top 10. The team has gone 25-4, and has jumped up from No. 16 last week to No. 10 this week. It has won four consecutive games since the last rankings came out.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 10

At the bottom of the rankings, another mixup occurred.

De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) comes in at No. 20 in the latest rankings after not being ranked last week. De La Salle is the highest ranked team on the list that was unranked previously.

Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is ranked No. 22, Farragut (Knoxville, Tenn.) is No. 24 and Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) is No. 25 — those are the other teams besides De La Salle to make the ranks this week after being unranked.

Cypress (Calif.) at 31-3, has moved up two spots into the No. 3 position this week. It is behind only Argyle, (Texas) the second-place team and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), the top team in the rankings.