Mick Cronin's first 2020 UCLA commit is 5-star PG Daishen Nix

First-year UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is off to a roaring start with the first commitment of his 2020 class.

Daishen Nix, a five-star point guard from Trinity International Schools (Las Vegas), committed to the Bruins on Tuesday, less than a day after releasing his top five schools.

Nix told 247Sports, the site that broke the news, that Cronin was the lead recruiter. That played a big role in Nix’s decision.

“He prioritized me from the start,” Nix said to 247Sports. “As soon as he got there, and it was only him recruiting me, none of the assistant coaches.”

Now listed on 247Sports at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Nix was named to the ALL-USA Nevada Second Team last year.

With the commitment, Cronin takes a step forward in his quest to restore UCLA men’s basketball to glory.

The Bruins have finished in first place in the Pac-12 just once since it expanded from the Pac-10 in 2010. Over those nine seasons, UCLA made six NCAA Tournaments and got to the Sweet Sixteen three times.

However, two years ago, UCLA could not make it out of the First Four. Last year, the Bruins missed the tournament altogether.

Nix’s commitment is a step in the right direction to rectify that. He is listed on the 247Sports Composite as the top point guard and top player in Nevada, and the No. 14 player in the country.

He chose UCLA over Kansas, Alabama, Kentucky and Maryland.

Cronin told Nix he is changing the system so there will be more quick-paced play, according to 247Sports. That’s a style Nix thinks he can thrive in.

As rival USC loads up with No. 1 2020 center Evan Mobley, UCLA isn’t far behind with the top point guard.

The first Bruins commit of the class vaulted the 2020 recruiting class up to No. 20 overall. With Nix on board, will other stars follow?