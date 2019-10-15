Daishen Nix's triple-double, MarJon Beauchamp's new school, more from Phoenix Prep Showcase

The PHHacility basketball gymnasium in Phoenix held the second annual Prep Showcase In The Desert on Sunday, one of the biggest prep and junior college basketball events of the year in Arizona.

About 600 people attended the high school basketball round-robin, 12 games played by 12 different teams from Arizona, California, Minnesota, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Fifty-three scouts and coaches representing junior colleges and Division I through III schools from across the country came to watch the recruits.

Scouts and coaches from Pac-12 schools ASU, Arizona, Oregon, Washington State and Washington, as well as BYU and Creighton, attended the event. Former Arizona Wildcat All-American and University of Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire was also there.

Dream City Christian’s top recruits make their debut in Arizona

Dream City Christian (Phoenix) head coach Kyle Weaver is one of Arizona’s best at fielding the nation’s best talent wherever he coaches.

The 29-year-old Weaver, who coached Suns center Deandre Ayton and Sacramento Kings forward/center Marvin Bagley III at Hillcrest Prep in 2015, left the 2019 Grind Session World Champion Bella Vista Prep program to helm the new Dream City Christian school in Glendale, formerly known as Joy Christian School.

MarJon Beauchamp of @DCCHoops hammers home a one-handed dunk to finish a fast break against Minnesota Prep @ThePHHacility in Prep Showcase In The Desert. pic.twitter.com/hgLkDDDeW3 — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) October 14, 2019

His elite team includes 2021 NBA draft prospect and senior transfer MarJon Beauchamp, five-star recruit Arthur Kaluma and 6-11 UNLV-committed center Jhaylon Martinez. Dream City Christian played two of its 10 preseason games at Prep Showcase before the regular season begins on Nov. 14.

“This will be the first game for Arizona to see us playing at the local JUCOs,” Weaver said. “We’re a brand-new team. It’s our third (game) ever playing together. This is something that God had put in my heart and guided and made this thing happen. It’s been a miracle. The school’s going great, Dream City Christian is a phenomenal campus, our kids are loving and enjoying it. So, it’s been an easy transition.”

Beauchamp added, “The past few programs that I’ve been at, it was more one-on-one. Over here with coach Kyle Weaver, it’s more structure and real basketball. He’s a good coach, he knows what he’s talking about and I think we can go far this year.”

Trinity Intl senior guard and UCLA commit Daishen Nix (#1) is the most talented player in the floor against Phoenix Prep. Watch as he drives the lane and scores at will, like every time he’s touched the ball this game. pic.twitter.com/uqnHEDmz4a — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) October 13, 2019

Standout players

Trinity International (Las Vegas) senior point guard and UCLA commit Daishen Nix had the best performance of the Prep Showcase.

Nix posted a triple-double of 45 points, 10 steals and 11 assists, to go with six rebounds, in Trinity’s 99-94 win over PHHoenix Prep.

