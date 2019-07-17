Dajuan Harris commits to Kansas following Peach Jam title

Dajuan Harris, a former Missouri State signee who played for Peach Jam champion Mokan Elite earlier this month, announced his commitment to Kansas over Twitter.

He plans to be part of the Jayhawks’ 2019 class, according to Matt Scott of KUSports.com.

Harris asked out of his letter of intent with Missouri State to return to high school and attempt to get offers from Blue Blood programs, according to the Kansas City Star.

It worked. Kansas offered him after the Peach Jam, in which Harris averaged 7.1 assists. In the championship game, he had a near triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, according to 247Sports.

The former Rock Bridge High School (Columbia, Missouri) star, who helped the team win a championship last school year, will be headed to Kansas.

Harris is a four-star point guard ranked as the No. 1 player in the Missouri 2019 high school class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 9 point guard and No. 101 player in the country.

He is the third four-star player in the Jayhawks recruiting class, joining Jalen Wilson of Guyer (Denton, Texas) and Tristan Enaruna of Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).

A three-star Kansas commit, Christian Braun, is a good friend of Harris, according to the Kansas City Star. Harris lived with the Braun family during summers since sixth grade for Mokan basketball, which Braun’s brother, Missouri sophomore Parker Braun, also played for, according to the outlet.