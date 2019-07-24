Hillcrest Prep 4-star G Dalen Terry commits to Arizona

University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller continued his recruiting magic with a commitment Tuesday night from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 2020 point guard Dalen Terry.

Hillcrest recruiting coordinator Nick Weaver confirmed in a text message that the 6-foot-8 Terry gave the Wildcats a commitment.

He will follow a 2019 UA recruiting class that was led by McDonald’s All-American guards Nico Mannion of Phoenix Pinnacle and Josh Green of Florida’s IMG Academy.

Terry, who began his prep career at Tempe Corona del Sol, averaged 11.2 assists last season as a junior for Hillcrest during its national high school season. He played for Compton Magic in the AAU circuit.

Weaver says he plays point guard for Hillcrest with a 7-feet, 1-inch wing span.

“Dalen is an amazing young man and leader,” Weaver said. “He is the most unselfish player I have ever been around. He has all the tools to be a pro.”

Terry is ranked by Rivals.com as the 31st-best prospect in the country for the 2020 class and No. 6 at his position.

He can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward.

He is ranked as the 38th-best prospect in the national in the 247Sports Composite.