USA Today Sports

Hillcrest Prep 4-star G Dalen Terry commits to Arizona

Hillcrest Prep 4-star G Dalen Terry commits to Arizona

Boys Basketball

Hillcrest Prep 4-star G Dalen Terry commits to Arizona

By July 23, 2019

By: |

University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller continued his recruiting magic with a commitment Tuesday night from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 2020 point guard Dalen Terry.

Hillcrest recruiting coordinator Nick Weaver confirmed in a text message that the 6-foot-8 Terry gave the Wildcats a commitment.

He will follow a 2019 UA recruiting class that was led by McDonald’s All-American guards Nico Mannion of Phoenix Pinnacle and Josh Green of Florida’s IMG Academy.

Terry, who began his prep career at Tempe Corona del Sol, averaged 11.2 assists last  season as a junior for Hillcrest during its national high school season. He played for Compton Magic in the AAU circuit.

Weaver says he plays point guard for Hillcrest with a 7-feet, 1-inch wing span.

“Dalen is an amazing young man and leader,” Weaver said. “He is the most unselfish player I have ever been around. He has all the tools to be a pro.”

Terry is ranked by Rivals.com as the 31st-best prospect in the country for the 2020 class and No. 6 at his position.

He can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward.

He is ranked as the 38th-best prospect in the national in the 247Sports Composite.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/dalen-terry-commits-arizona-4-star-g-hillcrest-prep?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Hillcrest Prep 4-star G Dalen Terry commits to Arizona
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.