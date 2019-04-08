Dallas-area freshman lands spot on Brazilian junior softball team without a tryout

Prosper (Texas) High School freshman softball player Gabrielle Coffey is already committed to Mississippi State. Now she’s about to launch an international career, too.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Coffey was announced as a member of the Brazilian junior national softball team. The budding Prosper star entered the season ranked at No. 75 nationally in the Class of 2022, and that was before she launched to a .435 batting average with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Yet the most impressive part about Coffey’s latest accomplishment is that she was named to the Brazilian junior national team without even trying out. Unlike her future teammates, Coffey was unable to attend the Brazilian team tryout because, you know, school. Yet Coffey still submitted a highlight video of herself in action, and that proved impressive enough that it landed her a spot on the team.

There are still logistical hurdles for Coffey to clear, particularly finalizing her dual citizenship, which requires the formal acceptance of paperwork she signed on Saturday (Coffey’s father was born in Brazil).

Still, that will certainly be concluded well in advance of the Under-19 Women’s Softball World Cup in mid August, in Irvine, Calif. Until then, she’ll continue trying to land Prosper as strong a seed in the playoffs as possible.