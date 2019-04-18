Dalton continues dominance, Deep Run goes from unranked to fifth

Dalton (GA.) has had a 14-3 goal differential in its last three games, all of which were victories on the road.

FULL RANKINGS: Boys Super 25 Spring Soccer

Those three blowout wins helped Dalton yet again retain the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 Boys Spring Soccer Rankings. The team has been at the top of the rankings every week this season.

There might not have been movement at the very top of the rankings this week, but a new team has entered the list at No. 5, after not even being ranked the previous week.

Deep Run (Glen Allen, VA.) has started the season a perfect 8-0 and because of that, the team has cracked the Super 25 Rankings in the top five.

Besides Deep Run, there are six teams new to the rankings this week: Omaha South(Omaha, Neb), Washington (Okla.), Ferris (Spokane, Wash.), Nashville (Tenn.) Overton, Mustang (Okla.), Jamestown (Williamsburg, Va.).