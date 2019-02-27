Dalton (Ga.) opens season as No. 1 in Super 25 Preseason Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

The Super 25 Preseason Spring Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches are here.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Preseason

Dalton (Ga.) claims the No. 1 spot to start the year, and the team has backed that up with a 4-0 record thus far.

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) comes in at No. 2 and it has yet to play a match. Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) has also started the year 4-0. It picks up the No. 3 ranking on the list this week.

Union (Tulsa, Okla.) and Kearney (Neb.), respectively round out the top 5 in the rankings this week.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington have the most teams in the Super 25 rankings this week. Each of the states has five teams represented. South Carolina has four schools on the list, which puts them at second as the most represented state.