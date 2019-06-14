Damascus (Md.) High School football team forced to forfeit first 2019 game for holding illegal practice

Damascus (Md.) High School is among the most respected high school football programs in the broader Northeast. The suburban Washington, D.C. power is used to contending for a spot in the USA TODAY Super 25. More recently, Damascus has found itself in a bit of hot water.

MORE: Damascus locker room was unsupervised in alleged assault

First, there was the hazing scandal that tainted the entire program in 2018. Now the run of rough luck is stretching into 2019, with an announcement that both the varsity and junior varsity squads will be forced to forfeit their first game of 2019 for holding an illegal practice in May.

As reported by the Washington Post and other local outlets, the Yellow Jackets allegedly held a team practice at the school’s stadium on May 19, a date which is during Maryland’s restricted period, when coaches are only allowed to lead a certain number of players in a session.

The violation comes at a truly inauspicious time for the Damascus program, which had just been placed under probationary review because of the hazing scandal that gained national exposure here and elsewhere.

RELATED: Damascus JV coach placed on administrative leave in broomstick hazing investigation

What remains unknown is how the practice violation and subsequent forfeits may impact Demascus head football coach Eric Wallich, who somewhat miraculously avoided any punishment for the hazing incidents. There was no immediate indication that the coach would be implicated in any way with regard to the practice violation, and he did not return a request for comment from the Post when they reached out about the latest violation.