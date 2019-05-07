USA Today Sports

Damascus JV coach placed on administrative leave in broomstick hazing investigation

Photo: Google Maps

May 7, 2019

The Damascus (Md.) junior varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave, according to WTOP.

This coach, Vincent Colbert, was among the first to know about the hazing and sexual assault scandal that has rocked the program, according to the Washington Post. The school waited hours to alert police.

Four 15-year-old junior varsity football players are accused of anally penetrating teammates with a broomstick in October, according to the Washington Post.

They are being tried as juveniles on charges of rape and attempted rape.

Colbert has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to Bethesda Magazine.

There is a petition with more than 1,200 signatures calling to re-instate Colbert, according to WTOP.

He is the only coach to be placed on leave, Bethesda Magazine reported.

