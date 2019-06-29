Darrion Henry becomes second four-star Ohio State commit of day

Getting a the commitment of a four-star recruit is a solid day for most college programs.

Ohio State isn’t content with with just one.

On Saturday evening, four-star defensive tackle Darrion Henry committed to the Buckeyes, joining Cody Simon as the two players to announce Saturday they will attend Ohio State.

Henry, a Princeton High School (Cincinnati) incoming senior, is the No. 2-rated player in Ohio and the No. 11 defensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The sole player ranked better than him in the state? That would be Princeton teammate Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle also committed to Ohio State.

“I had a good feeling this was how this was going to be,” Johnson told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We talked about how it would be cool to play together at Ohio State or LSU. It wasn’t a must have, but now that it’s official, it’s good.”

Henry had a press conference to announce and Tweeted a simple “committed” message with a graphic to make his decision public.

“I have a great opportunity to come in there early and play,” Henry said to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s a great plan for me to go to Ohio State right now.”

Henry chose Ohio State over the remainder of his top six, which were Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee.

Listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 279 pounds, he had 32 offers, according to 247Sports.

With Henry’s commitment, Ohio State’s recruiting class moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the country, leapfrogging Georgia.

The Buckeyes now have eight four-star players in the 2020 class to go with two five-stars, one of whom is Johnson.

Henry and Simon helped Ohio State close out June on a strong note. Four players from the 2020 class committed to the team this month, the other two being three-star Pickerington Central (Ohio) defensive end Ty Hamilton and four-star La Habra (California) cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Additionally, 2021 four-star defensive tackle Ben Christman announced his commitment to the program Wednesday.