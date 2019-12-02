Dasean Lecque driven by older brother Jalen's journey to the Suns

It was a shock at first, coming from New Jersey to Phoenix, leaving behind close friends and the intense basketball competition that sharpened his skills on the court.

But it’s a move the Lecque family felt it needed to make to be close to Jalen, a 19-year-old beginning his pro basketball journey with the Suns on their G-League team in Prescott Valley.

Dasean Lecque, a 16-year-old high school sophomore, was all-in.

“We’re out here to support him basically,” Lecque said.

When Jalen isn’t playing for the Northern Arizona Suns, he’s watching Dasean play at Desert Vista High School (Phoenix).

Dasean Lecque is a few inches shorter than his 6-foot-4 brother, but he has the same tenacity and fearlessness.

He poured in 24 points in his Arizona high school debut and entered Saturday night’s Fear The Hop Championship game against host Mesa averaging 24 points in three games. Lecque had 30 points in a 112-79 win over Queen Creek Casteel, making 12 of 19 field goals, and handing out four assists.

“It was tough,” Lecque said about the move more than two months ago. “I had a lot of friends out there. It’s real tough out there. The competition. There are a lot of guards like me.”

Lecque could be the key addition that leads the Thunder to a state title this year. He is surrounded by size he didn’t see on teams he played on in New Jersey.

