Day'Ron Sharpe headed to Montverde to prepare for college

After a dominant run at South Central High School (Winterville, North Carolina) last season Day’Ron Sharpe has decided to transfer to national powerhouse Montverde (Florida) Academy for his senior season.

Sharpe, a forward who is committed to North Carolina, said the move would better prepare him for the next level.

RELATED: Day’Ron Sharpe dominating the summer

“I wanted to go into my freshman year of college ready to play and produce,” Sharpe said. “My family and I felt like Monteverde was the best place to help me do that because of their program’s history; they play against the best teams in the country and that will only get me better so I can be ready for college.”

Last season, Sharpe averaged 17.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game while shooting 60 percent from the field to lead South Central to a 30-1 record, a state title and a No. 6 ranking in USA Today’s Super 25.

The Eagles fell in the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals last season; an ending Sharpe said he wants to change next season.

RELATED: South Central making noise on national scene with homegrown talent

“After winning a state championship,” Sharpe said. “Imagine how it feels to win a national championship!”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY