Four-star Dazalin Worsham decommits from Alabama shortly after official visit to Miami

Days after visiting Miami, Dazalin Worsham decommitted from Alabama.

Does that mean the four-star wide receiver out of Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) High School is no longer interested in the Crimson Tide? Or is he just determined to do his due diligence before making a commitment?

Worsham visited Miami this weekend, according to 247Sports, marking the 2020 player’s first official visit to any program.

On Tuesday evening, Worsham tweeted a message thanking Alabama head coach Nick Saban and staff for believing in him with the announcement that he was decommitting from the program.

He originally committed to the school in April 2018, according to AL.com, shortly after announcing his top 10 schools as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Please respect my decision. NO INTERVIEWS ! pic.twitter.com/XEwnipkeyM — Dazalin Worsham (@dazalin4) June 25, 2019

Noticeably, Miami wasn’t on that list. But it’s been a long time since that April day a year ago, when Worsham was still a sophomore.

Hence why he wants to go explore his options.

During his junior year, Worsham exploded for 87 receptions, 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns for Hewitt-Trussville, according to 247Sports.

Worsham is the No. 11 player in Alabama and No. 48 overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Even with the decommitment, Alabama’s 2020 class remains at No. 2 in the country behind Clemson, per 247Sports’ team rankings.

By the recruiting site’s measures, the Crimson Tide has 14 four-star commitments, including three wide receivers: Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell. They also have two five-stars and four three-stars.

It’s also completely within the realm of possibility that Worsham re-commits later during his senior season.

Only time will tell.