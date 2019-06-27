Top Ohio running back DeaMonte Trayanum commits to Arizona State

The No. 1-ranked running back in Ohio has committed to Arizona State.

With the announcement of DeaMonte Trayanum, the Sun Devils pick up their first Ohio high school recruit since 2013 (Marcus Ball), according to 247Sports records.

It also gives ASU a player who can likely replace current running back Eno Benjamin, should Benjamin declare for the NFL Draft after the coming season.

Trayanum, a four-star running back, is the No. 5 player in the state and the No. 24 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He rushed for 1,313 yards and 26 touchdowns last season as he helped Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) go 15-0, win the championship and finish No. 8 in the Super 25 rankings.

That was the fourth straight championship Archbishop Hoban won.

Trayanum tweeted his decision Wednesday evening with a the message “ALL IN” and hashtag “#JustAKidFromAkron.”

Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, Trayanum broke out in his first year as a starter at Archbishop Hoban.

He chose ASU over 14 other offers including Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

If he can continue improving over his senior season, Trayanum could be in immediate position to succeed at ASU.

With the team potentially in need of a successor for Benjamin in a year and a new running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who led three different rushers to 2,000-yard seasons over the last three years at Chandler (Arizona) High School, Trayanum might fill a void while growing as a player.