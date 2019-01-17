DeAngelo Epps of Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) named Super 25 Top Star

DeAngelo Epps, of Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) High School, has had himself quite the week.

Epps tallied 16 points in a 63-51 victory against Greensboro (N.C.) Day School on Jan. 10.

He was rewarded for that performance by garnering over 9,000 votes (56.91%) in the Super 25 Boys Basketball Top Star voting for Week 6, which made Epps the most-recent Top Star of the Week.

Dominick Harris, who plays for Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), received more than 5,000 votes, the second-most of any player. Bergen Catholic’s (N.J.) Will Richardson came in third with 691 votes.

According to The News & Record, Epps’ Carmel Christian team features five players who will play Division I basketball next season. Epps announced his commitment to the College of Charleston.